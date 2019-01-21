Road closures expected on Hilton Head Island for MLK, Jr. memorial march Video

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - On Monday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m., a memorial march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is scheduled to take place on Hilton Head Island.

The march will involve portions of Wilborn Road, U.S. 278, Central Avenue and Main Street.

Ahead of the march (at approximately 9 a.m.), Sheriff's Office deputies will close off one lane of U.S. 278 westbound between Wilborn Road and Central Avenue. Central Avenue and the section of Main Street between Central Avenue and Wilborn Road will be shut down for the duration of the march, which is expected to conclude at noon.

For more information on this weekend's events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., please visit http://www.hiltonheadsun.com/events-to-celebrate-dr-martin-luther-king-cms-1936