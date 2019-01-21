Local News

Road closures expected on Hilton Head Island for MLK, Jr. memorial march

By:

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 07:05 AM EST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 07:17 AM EST

Road closures expected on Hilton Head Island for MLK, Jr. memorial march

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - On Monday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m., a memorial march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is scheduled to take place on Hilton Head Island.

The march will involve portions of Wilborn Road, U.S. 278, Central Avenue and Main Street.

Ahead of the march (at approximately 9 a.m.), Sheriff's Office deputies will close off one lane of U.S. 278 westbound between Wilborn Road and Central Avenue. Central Avenue and the section of Main Street between Central Avenue and Wilborn Road will be shut down for the duration of the march, which is expected to conclude at noon.

For more information on this weekend's events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., please visit http://www.hiltonheadsun.com/events-to-celebrate-dr-martin-luther-king-cms-1936 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center