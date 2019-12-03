Road closure announced for upcoming Tybee Christmas parade & tree lighting ceremony

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Friday Tybee Island plans to host its first ever night time Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Celebration.

Officials say the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Butler Avenue and 8th Street, and proceed to Tybrisa Street. It will end at the roundabout, followed immediately by the tree lighting at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Officials says Tybrisa Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and parking beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. The street will reopen Friday night after the tree lighting.

Find out more at www.tybeefortheholidays.com.

