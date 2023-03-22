SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new store that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth is now open in downtown Savannah.

River Street Sweets held a grand opening Tuesday for its new store at the corner of Drayton and Broughton streets.

“You know, our store on River Street is always going to be the flagship but this is definitely another flag in the downtown area of Savannah,” said Tim Strickland, one of the owners of River Street Sweets. “We’ve been really surprised at how well we’ve done. We’ve come out of the gate really, really strong.”

Strickland said you can expect all of the same beloved products at the Broughton Street location, from pralines and bear claws to glazed pecans and homemade ice cream.

River Street Sweets is also celebrating its 50th anniversary year. As an homage to the year it was founded in 1973, the company donated $1,973 from the grand opening celebration proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

What started as a gift shop on River Street has now grown to seven company stores and eight franchise stores, Strickland said.

“So we have spread a good bit and we’re going to continue to spread,” he added. “We’ll build about three to five a year for the next five years or so.”

Strickland said customers can expect southern quality at every location.