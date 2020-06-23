River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen giving back on National Praline Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Candy franchise River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is celebrating National Praline Day by giving back.

River Street Sweets and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen are continuing their partnership with America’s Second Harvest’s Kids Cafe by donating 10 percent of all praline sales in stores on Wednesday, and online from June 22 to 24, to the Kids Cafe Program.

Kids Cafe is designed to provide children at-risk for hunger a nutritious evening meal along with tutoring, homework assistance and a safe haven. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia works in collaboration with various non-profits and faith-based organizations at Kids Cafe sites in coastal Georgia to provide tutors, mentors, and activities for children.

“We are passionate about using our voice on National Praline Day to help make an impact on children facing hunger and we hope our donations help them continue the incredible work they do not only in this community but nationwide”, said Jennifer Strickland, co-CEO of Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

The partnership efforts provided over 20,000 meals to at-risk children last year.

To help support the Kids Cafe program, visit either River Street Sweets or Savannah’s Candy Kitchen for any praline purchase on June 24. You can place an order online at ilovepralines.com, riverstreetsweets.com, or savannahcandy.com.

For a chance to win free pralines for a year, post a picture of your praline using the hashtag #pralinechallenge on Wednesday.