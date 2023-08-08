SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 18-year-old Jaylin Nabor has received seven offers from major universities across the country for basketball, but he chose the school that would let him play football, too. Manchester University in Indiana.

“It’s probably going to be a lot but, I am already prepared for it,” said Port Wentworth native Nabor, who also received offers from:

Georgia Southern University

Upstate South Carolina University

Fort Lauderdale University

Xavier University

Southern University

Butler University

At just the age of 4, Nabor fell in love with sports while watching matches with his father. He began playing both basketball and football through elementary school and dropped football when he when to middle school.

“I used to watch it a lot and watch with my dad and just fell in love with it and practiced on it and loved it ever since,” said Nabor.

Nabor’s father Smith Nabor

In his sophomore year at Savannah Christian Preparatory School, he picked football back up, playing as wide receiver, quarterback and running back in addition to playing point guard in basketball. Nabor has also received letters each year since ninth grade for football, basketball and track.

In 2022, Nabor was recruited by the Shaun Dumas Basketball Academy.

“I call him ‘Champ,’ he’s the model student-athlete. I think that he has all the intangibles that would take us to the next level,” said Shaun Dumas, the head boys’ basketball coach at Shuan Dumas Acadamy in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“It was a great feeling because I knew that it was a great opportunity to play against the best completion in the nation,” said Nabor.

That same year, he was offered a scholarship to attend a private high school in New Orleans at Life of Christ Christian Academy. Moving to a new school and playing for a new team mid-term only sparked his dedication.

“I just start to think about my relationship with God and my family to keep going hard,” said Nabor.

Although coming in mid-season, Dumas notes that Nabor immediately stepped into a leadership role. He set the standard for other players by coming in early and leaving late.

While applying to universities, Nabors’s application with a 3.4 grade point average came by the head football coach at Manchester University, Vann Hunt.

“We’re always looking for guys that exemplify dedication. With him being a dedicated student and how hard he worked in the classroom as well, we knew he would be a good fit,” said Hunt. “Our school is a unique place where athletes get to participant in more than one sport.”

Nabor with Coach Hunt



Nabor with his parents







Manchester University offered Nabor a dual offer for basketball and football which was a no-brainer for him. He plans to major in business management and minor in psychology.

“I want to be able to help people in the future and get a feeling on how people feel,” said Nabor.

News 3 asked him what advice he would give to his 4-year-old self.

“Study the players that you look up to and keep practicing and working on your game, and just have fun with it.”