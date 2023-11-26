BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) -Christmas is right around the corner, so it is time for Santa to start checking his list twice.

This year Santa will do his checking-ins a little differently in Bulloch County for the 2023 Christmas season.

Santa has plans to send out letters and make phone calls to the Bulloch County boys and girls to find out their holiday requests.

Letters will be mailed December 4th – 8th, 2023, and phone calls will be made December 12th – 13th.

This is an exciting way to begin a child’s holiday season. Deadline for a call or letter is December 1, 2023.

If you want to complete the form, please select the form here!

The form can be completed and emailed to Meghan Judy or dropped off at the Honey Bowen Building at 1 Max Lockwood Drive.

Forms may also be mailed to: Attn: Santa PO Box 408, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Volunteers are needed. If you or your organization is interested in volunteering for Santa’s Calling – contact Meghan Judy at 912-764-5637.