RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department (RPD) asks the public for help locating a wanted suspect.

Police say Quamone Newkirk, 23, has a warrant for his arrest linked to an aggravated assault and drug trafficking.

Police say Newkirk allegedly brandished a pistol Wednesday morning at a Walmart.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.