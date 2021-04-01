Rincon Police joins statewide effort to aid victims of Coweta Co. tornado

Michael Krios surveying the damage on LaGrange Street. Storms that rolled through North Georgia late Thursday into Friday, March 26, 2021, left a path of destruction. Most of metro Atlanta was spared from major damage, but Bartow and Polk counties ― in northwest Georgia ― and Coweta County south of Atlanta took the brunt of the impact. Coweta firefighters and police officers worked in the dark to rescue people trapped in their homes and clear roads after a powerful storm slammed the area early Friday. (John Spink /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department is joining in on a statewide effort to gather donations for a county hard-hit by an EF4 tornado last week.

The “Convoy of Care” also involves The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Georgia State patrol along with WSB-TV, Caring for Others and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.

The groups are gathering supplies and monetary donations to aid those impacted by the storm in Coweta County. The tornado damage was widespread and has closed many schools until mid-April.

Rincon Police will be taking a trailer of collected items to Coweta County on Wednesday, April 14. Donations can be made before then at the department, located at 107 17th St. in Rincon.

The following items are requested and must be new unless otherwise noted:

Toiletries

Non-perishable food items

Cleaning supplies

Yard tools (gently used yard tools will be accepted)

Blow up mattresses

Can openers

Socks

Underwear

For those who are unable to make a physical donation, monetary donations are being accepted online here. Funds collected on the website will be used to purchase more relief items.