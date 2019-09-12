Rincon Police Chief resigns citing personal reasons

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The head of the Rincon Police Department has resigned, officials announced Wednesday.

Jonathon Murrell (provided by Rincon Police Department)

According to a spokesperson for the department, Chief Mark Gerbino left for “personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities.” His resignation is effective immediately.

Lt. Jonathon Murrell will resume responsibilities as acting chief. He’s been with Rincon PD since 2010.

The department announced additional changes to leadership. Sgt. Daniel Thompson will take over as acting operations commander and Officer Brad Hayes will assume the position of K-9 sergeant with additional administrative duties.