RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the Rincon Police Department’s officers received special recognition Monday night.

APO Ian Gallagher was awarded the Medal of Valor at the Peace Officers Association of Georgia award banquet on Tybee on Monday night.

The award stems from the Freedom Rings Parade on June 25, 2022, when Gallagher put himself in harm’s way to stop a vehicle that was recklessly driving through the parade.

The driver, Anthony Rodriguez, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this year in that incident.