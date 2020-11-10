Rincon man accused of pointing laser at aircraft faces federal charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Roger Floyd Hendricks, 48, of Rincon, faces federal charges for allegedly aiming a powerful laser at commercial aircrafts.

A U.S. District Court grand jury indicted Hendricks on three counts of Aiming a Laser Pointer at an Aircraft.

In February, The Federal Aviation Administration contacted the FBI for help in locating the source of three separate green laser strikes on aircraft inbound to the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

The FBI investigation identified Hendricks as the suspect.

If convicted, Hendricks faces up to five years in federal prison for each count and possible fines.