RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Rincon’s golf course superintendent has been fired after city leaders learned of his criminal history.

According to reports, several years ago, Jim Watkins attempted to hire a hitman to murder his brother amid a feud over their parents’ $20 million estate. Police said Watkins agreed to pay up to $100,000 for the killing.

He was reportedly convicted in 2014 and ordered to serve up to five years in prison with a probation sentence ending in 2030.

His termination is effective immediately, according to the city.

“We have taken swift and immediate action to address the city’s liability as soon as we were able to confirm the allegations regarding the background of Mr. Watkins,” said City Manager Jonathan Lynn.

According to the city, a resident brought Watkins’ criminal history to light during a city council meeting while discussing background check policies.

Officials say they subsequently held a workshop to discuss the city’s policy and are working to finalize the updated policy on background checks for anyone associated with the city.

Watkins was an independent contractor, the city said.

This story is developing.