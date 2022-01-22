Rincon firefighter’s home catches fire causing total loss, family accepting donations

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A Rincon firefighter was called to his own home to fight off a fire that ended up being a total loss.

However, the family of four along with their three pups made it out unharmed, according to the Rincon Fire Department (RFD). The family’s three cats did not make it out alive.

The home on Oak Drive in Effingham County caught fire just before midnight Friday night.

The Red Cross is assisting and the family is accepting donations for toiletries, clothing and foster care for their three dogs, RFD said.

Some items you can donate include:

Girl’s shoe size 9, large shirts, coat and 10/12 size pants for the family’s daughter

Men’s shoe size 10, XL shirts and jackets and 38/30 size pants

Donations can be dropped off at the Rincon Fire Department on 109 West 17th in Rincon.