Rincon fire chief retires, interim named

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than 35 years with the Rincon Fire Department, Chief Corey Rahn has retired.

According to the city, the retirement announcement came Monday.

Mayor Ken Lee said the city has been blessed with Rahn’s many years of leadership.

City officials announced Wednesday the appointment of Capt. William “Lou” Reed” to the interim fire chief position. Reed has served the city since 2011.

Lee said Rahn set the foundation for Rincon to move forward and is excited to see Reed build on that work.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed interim chief and am blessed to have the finest department employees to work with to keep Rincon safe,” Reed stated.

According to the city, Reed will take over duties on Thursday.