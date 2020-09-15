Rincon City Council rolls back all property taxes for the 22nd straight year

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – For 22 straight years, Rincon City Council has voted to rollback all property taxes. The council voted unanimously after a quick and easy decision with no public feedback on Monday. Instead of requiring residents to pay the tax, the city is relying on user fees and sales tax for income.

Over the years there have been more cars on the streets of Rincon and no doubt some are drawn to the area to save on housing costs.

“We’re fortunate enough in the city to operate for 22 years without a property tax and that’s almost unheard of,” Rincon Mayor Ken Lee said.

Lee said the property tax rate was rolled back to zero from a tax rate of 4.60. The city has been operating from its general fund which is funded by fees like recreation costs.

“It has generated enough revenue for us to operate without a property tax. How long that may be able to continue we don’t know but we’re proud we’re able to do it. We hope to do it as long as we’re financially able to,” Lee said.

Council members said rolling back the rate for another year is critical especially living in a pandemic. They say sometimes it’s a hard thing crunching the numbers but the city always makes it happen.

“I want them to know that we’ve done a good job of monitoring and being good stewards of the city’s money to be able to do that for the last 22 years,” Lee said.

There may be no property tax for another year but now the city is working to generate enough money to fix and maintain its roadways. One of the ways to maintain the roadways without a property tax would be creating a TSPLOST tax.

On the ballot, this November residents will vote whether or not to add a one-cent transportation tax. It won’t just fall on the backs of the city’s residents but by anyone using Rincon’s roadways if they stop and purchase something within the city.

Mayor Lee said the more services that the city has to provide to its residents the more money the city needs which could in the future require a property tax. The city council said they are remaining hopeful that doesn’t happen.