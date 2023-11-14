SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Rincon announced Tuesday that city attorney Raymond Dickey has resigned.

Dickey resigned on Monday effective immediately but offered to assist the city as needed through the end of this year.

The City released a statement saying, in part, “Moving forward the city will explore all viable options and select the most beneficial one for the city and our residents. The governmental climate has evolved tremendously in the last two decades and our needs of someone in that role have as well.”

“We appreciate Mr. Dickey’s service to the city over the years, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” City Manager Jonathan Lynn said.

Dickey served as the city attorney since 2002.