Riding CAT Saturday? Expect reroutes, delays due to Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit buses will be rerouted or delayed Saturday due to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in Savannah.

According to CAT officials, buses won’t be operating from the downtown depot on West Oglethorpe Avenue and services north of Anderson Street will be temporarily suspended. During the marathon, CAT Mobility will be unable to serve some locations and Dot shuttles won’t be in operation.

Normal services are expected to resume by 6 p.m., once the marathon is over and streets are cleared for traffic.

Connecting points for buses will be moved from the transit center to Anderson Street and Martin Luther King. Jr. Boulevard during the marathon. Smaller shuttles will be operating from the temporary connecting point to the transit center, though CAT says customers should expect delays.

Dot’s Downtown Loop will resume after the roads have been reopened to traffic, though the Forsyth Loop will not run at all on Saturday due to events in the area.

The Forsyth Dot loop will also be impacted on Friday due to the closure of Drayton Street from Henry Street to Gaston Street. CAT says the stops missed include Park Avenue and Bull, Drayton and Gwinnett, and Drayton and Huntington. The closest alternative stop is at Whitaker and Gwinnett.

On Sunday, minor delays can be expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to shorter runs at Daffin Park and Washington Avenue.

The CAT ferries will run on their normal schedule, though additional boats will be available:

Thursday – One extra ferry will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday – One extra ferry will run from 12p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – Ferry service will begin at 5 a.m.

For more information on bus routes and road closures, visit catchacat.org and runrocknroll.com.