Ridgeland Police investigate deadly single vehicle crash

RIDGELAND, SC (WSAV) – Ridgeland Police investigate a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 10:44 a.m. on Coosaw Scenic Drive near Roseland Road.

Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Kyle Blue Boatwright, 32, left the roadway and hit a ditch culvert. 

The collision sent the vehicle airborne and crashing into a utility pole. 

According to police, the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions.

Boatwright died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

