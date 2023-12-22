RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It first started as a light show for their children. Now, 26 years later, Chelsea and Barry Brendlen put on a free Christmas display for the Ridgeland community.

However, the sparkling lights have a deeper meaning giving a helping hand to a family in need.

During the day the lights are hard to see. But as soon as the sun goes down the Brendlen home, with more than 100,000 lights brightens the whole community.

Jolly Ole Saint Nick, Mrs. Claus, reindeer, and more all light up to bring in holiday cheer.

“We started off like everybody, just a few strings of lights here and there for our kids when they were little. And it has grown into this for the community,” Chelsea said.

Beyond the sparkle, the Brendlens hope the lights shine a bit brighter. They’re helping raise money for a family whose four-year-old child, Ravel, is in the biggest fight of her little life.

She’s battling leukemia.

“My son actually came to me this year about wanting to do it for her, that he knows the family and that meant a lot to him to be able to help them out this year,” Chelsea said. “And that’s one of the reasons, too, that we continue to do this, that we’re able to to help a family or families in need each year. It’s pretty important to our family to be able to do that.”

For the past couple of decades, the Brendlen home has become a winter wonderland for Ridgeland families. It takes the couple six to eight weeks to get every light delicately placed around trees and on structures.

“Every year we talk about, well, this might be our last year,” Chelsea said. “It’s a lot of work, but when you hear the kids laughing and pointing at things and the excitement in their eyes and their faces as they’re driving through, that’s the reason that we keep doing this.”

However, it’s not just a light show. There’s hot chocolate, decorating cookies, train rides, and more. All to make sure children and their families have a jolly Christmas.

“If you’re able to leave a donation for our cause that year, that’s wonderful, but definitely not necessary,” Chelsea said. “We just want you to come through and enjoy this with your family. Start a new tradition.

The lights are on display every night from 6 to 10 up until the New Year’s Eve.