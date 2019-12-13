Richmond Hill to honor NAS Pensacola shooting victim Cameron Walters

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A memorial procession is set for Saturday in honor of a local service member killed in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Cameron Walters, a 21-year-old airman apprentice from Richmond Hill, was one of three killed by a military aviation student from Saudi Arabia.

Joshua Watson, 23, of Enterprise, Alabama, and 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida, also lost their lives; eight others were injured.

The processional route for Walters will begin at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport at 1 p.m. and will head south on Interstate 95 to Highway 204 before ending at Richmond Hill Funeral Home (8901 Ford Ave.).

Friends and neighbors are asked to line Ford Avenue holding the American Flag as Walters is returned home.

A celebration of life will also be held Monday at Compassion Church in Savannah at 1 p.m.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order for flags at all state buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff Monday in Walters’ honor.