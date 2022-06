RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Richmond Hill restaurant Friday left two injured, police say.

The Richmond Hill Police Department (RHPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos on US Hwy 17. Police arrested two suspects but continue to investigate the shooting.

RHPD released no further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.