RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – An unusual storm with driving rain and damaging hail passed through the Coastal Empire Wednesday.

The storm knocked down powerlines and sent trees toppling onto homes, mainly in the I-95 corridor in Bryan County.

Some residents in the Brisbon Hall community pulled out their leaf blowers and brooms trying to clean up the debris left by the intense storm.

Reyna Denney, who lives in this neighborhood, described the terrifying moment when the storm first touched down.

“So, I’m standing at the back door. Large glass door you know just looking out. It gets a little dark and then it’s a little windy and then starts to sprinkle and then it gets really dark. And, then hail coming down, it was hitting probably every side of the house at once,” Denney said.

Once the storm calmed down, Denney said she was able to come out and assess her property. She says she was lucky because a large tree branch almost came down on her house.

“So, I finally come out and, you know, some small limbs over here, and I’m like, ‘Oh OK, that’s crazy,’ and I go and I look,” she said. “I mean the limb is twisted and just dangling and the other one is snapped and is laying and is just hanging there,” Denney said. “

But just a few doors down the road, a woman who didn’t want to be on camera wasn’t that lucky. She said a large tree branch fell on top of her home causing significant damage.

“Mainly the outside is damaged a little bit. There was a little damage in her bedroom on the ceiling area. There’s a wet spot downstairs,” she explained.

Despite the challenges of the storm, everyone is just glad that no one was hurt.

Bryan County officials did not report any injuries or significant damage to homes.