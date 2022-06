RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old reported missing out of Richmond Hill has been found safe, police announced Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Richmond Hill Police Department issued a call for the public’s help in locating China Hardee, who hadn’t been seen since Thursday night.

She was considered a runaway.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, officials said China had been found safe.