RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Police Department asked the public for their assistance with locating a missing teenager.

Police say Ciara Rodriguez, 17, stands about 5’ 3” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police do not believe Ciara is in immediate danger at this time.

Richmond Hill Police ask anyone with information regarding CIARA’s location to contact Corporal Gonzales at the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645.