Richmond Hill Police ask for help locating teen

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Police Department (RHPD) asks the public for help locating a runaway teen.

RHPD is searching for Sarah Parrish, 16.

Police describe her as 5’8”, 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sarah has a scar on her forehead.

Sarah was last seen Saturday afternoon. She was wearing purple sweatpants with a blue “Stitch” (from Lilo and Stitch) on the pants and a black & white sweatshirt.

RHPD asks anyone with information on her whereabouts, to call RHPD dispatch at 912-756-2105.