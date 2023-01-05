RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A Richmond Hill mom says her youngest son is in the toughest fight of his life.

A difficult road lies ahead for Jennifer Handley, a single mother of 5 after her 2-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia, pneumonia, and COVID.

Handley said on the morning of Dec. 30 she noticed something off with George. She immediately raced to St. Joseph’s/Chandler’s emergency room. There, they diagnosed him with pneumonia and leukemia.

George was then transported to the children’s hospital at Memorial, where he tested positive for COVID. In order to better treatment, doctors had to put him in a medically induced coma.

Handley said the last couple of days have been extremely hard but she credits the community for giving her the strength to handle the ordeal. Handley told WSAV she believes her son will make a full recovery.

She says she will continue to keep the faith for herself and her family.

“God provides, he’s with me every day, every day, and I was to the point last year, I was like one more thing is going to break me, one more thing, and this one more thing, and I’m still standing,” Handley said. “And I feel a renewed strength because of the support that we’re receiving from the community and it just helps me so much. I’ve told everybody that they are sticks that are holding me up right now.”

There is a GoFundMe page where you can donate to help this family.