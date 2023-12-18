RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Local manufacturing plant, Caesarstone, will be closing down its Richmond Hill location as of January 2024.

According to the company, the decision will amount to $20 million in annual savings by “optimizing [the company’s] manufacturing footprint.

In a press release on Dec. 13, Yos Shiran, Chief Executive Officer of Caesarstone, said, in part: “I would like to thank the Richmond-Hill Community, Bryan County, the Georgia Government and all our valued employees and business partners there for their work and support over the years.”

In addition, the company adds that the closure also comes with incurred restructuring expenses between $45 and $55 million during the company’s fourth quarter of 2023.

The expenses have not yet been finalized because the company expects that the estimates of the impairment and expenditures incurred along with the closing are subject to a number of assumptions so the actual amount has not yet been officially determined.

The company did not say if its Richmond Hill employees will be offered positions at other facilities.