Just before 5 a.m. Friday, a home explosion occurred in Richmond Hill. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, a home on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane exploded and now the investigation could be headed to the state and federal level.

On Wednesday, Matthew Kent, the PIO of Bryan County, told WSAV News 3 that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is waiting to see if they will take the case.

“Usually, something of this magnitude would go above the county, I’m assuming at this point,” said Kent. “It’s going to take the portion of their investigation to go, yeah, we’re going to take this case, but I assume with something like this, they’re going to take it up to that level.”

When asked if anything has been ruled out at the county level, including arson, Kent said, “Not to my knowledge, no.

Back of the home that exploded in Richmond Hill. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“The family, the mother and daughter, they are not suspects for this case at this time. That’s the only thing I have heard at this time as far as mode over cause or who might have done it or whether it was an accident.”

If the case is taken up at the state level, Kent said it would be taken by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

“Potentially, at the state level, it could be the GBI as they have an explosives team. GBI would be the front line, the main state enforcement.”

No injuries occurred as a result of the explosion. Bryan County Battalion Chief and Arson Investigator Tim Stillwell said the garage saw the most damage. Investigators were not able to enter it due to structural damage.

Since then, investigators have been able to enter and conduct their investigation safely.

“Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services were very quickly able to temporarily shore up the structure so investigations could safely take place,” said Kent.