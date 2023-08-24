RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Richmond Hill held their first public hearing for their increased millage rate, and residents voiced their concerns about their increased property taxes Thursday morning.

4.132 is the current millage rate and city leaders are looking to keep it the same. The millage rate has been the same for 15 years. They tell News 3 the Georgia law requires the millage rate to be advertised as an increase. That is because state measures change against the rollback rate.

“Basically, what the city has done and historically done is maintain our millage rate at 4.132,” Derrick Cowart, Richmond Hill’s finance director said. “So, we did not roll it back this year. Now, the values – that’s totally separate from the city.”

The increased property tax does not come from the millage rate, it stems from growth in the community.

Think of it as supply and demand. The demand for housing in Richmond Hill is increasing because of incoming new workers and families, and new home construction isn’t necessarily keeping up.

“We’re actually keeping the same millage rate that we’ve had for years,” Kristi Cox, a Richmond Hill council member said. “Our millage rate is not going up. So, the reason your taxes went up was because of what Mr. Cowart said, your property was assessed at a higher value.”

Because your home is worth more, you may be paying more in taxes. Cowart tells us the funds they receive from taxes will go back to the city to help in multiple ways.

“It will go to our general fund to fund operations in the city,” said Cowart.

That includes funds for public safety, construction maintenance and community development.

The next public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.