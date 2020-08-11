Richmond Hill father of 3, former Marine killed helping driver in distress on I-95

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill family is grieving the loss of a father, husband, and former Marine.

Early Sunday morning, Tim Ebert pulled over on I-95 to help a stranger in distress while carpooling to his job as an air traffic controller at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. According to the Pooler Police Department, Ebert was returning back to his car when he was hit by a truck and killed instantly.

Ebert’s friend Jack Doyle says he woke up at 7 a.m. to a phone call and the tragic news.

“It’s such a tragic event, this guy was on his way into work, just doing the normal day routine, and happens to encounter somebody on the side of the road that needed help. And Tim got killed for doing that,” Doyle said.

Doyle says helping a stranger in need is “Tim in a nutshell.”

“We utilized him a lot in conflict resolution at work because he was such a nice, likeable guy,” Doyle said.

Ebert served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 13 years and also served as a Gunnery Sergeant at Air Station Beaufort. Doyle says he had the best ability to empathize with others.

“If I needed something answered, if I had a question, then he was probably my go-to guy,” Doyle said. “Genuine, and I can ask him anything.”

Ebert was a father of three and a husband. Doyle says he always put others before himself.

“He was a highly successful individual that we knew was going to keep the flying public safe, that we knew he was going to be looking out for the hardball characteristics on landing,” Doyle said. “It’s absolutely shattering, like we’re all devastated.”

Memorial services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill, with military honors.

Friends have already raised over $40,000 to help support the Ebert family. If you would like to learn more and donate, click here.