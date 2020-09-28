Richmond Hill daycare shut down by state set to reopen under new owners

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill daycare will soon reopen after being shut down due to problems with background checks and cleanliness.

Back in February, Kelly Antonacci reported that the state revoked Angel Learning Center’s childcare license. This came after staff complained that rooms and play areas were littered with used diapers and grime.

Inspection reports also indicated that the daycare left bleach and exposed wires within reach of children.

Now, two new owners are stepping in to turn the place around. Rob and Crystal Steinhoff bought the daycare and have been renovating every space in the 12-room facility.

It will soon reopen as Thrive Early Learning.

“I felt so bad for the kids and the parents and the employees too because they were all out of work with no notice,” Crystal said. “The kids had no childcare and I was just very empathetic to everyone who was involved.”

When Angel Learning Center closed, 100 families were left searching for childcare.

“All of these rooms were set up ready to go like it was shut down overnight, which is was,” Crystal said. “But as we got in and looked at things more closely, a lot of it was in disrepair and needed work.”

When repairs are done, the couple wants to focus on their digital-based curriculum and safety. They say Thrive Early Learning is where they are meant to be, and where their community is meant to be.

“They have every right to be hesitant because that was traumatizing,” Crystal said. “And we’re doing the best we can do to make it completely clear that we’re going to be better.”

To learn more or to enroll your child at Thrive Early Learning, CLICK HERE.