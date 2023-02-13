RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Caesarstone Technologies employee was killed last Monday after what officials are calling an accident at the company’s manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill.

Mr. Tivon Holmes, an employee of Caesarstone in Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at Memorial Health in Savannah on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Bryan County Corner Bill Cox.

“It appears that some quartz slabs accidentally fell on Mr. Holmes while they were moving them,” said Cox.

WSAV News 3 reached out to Caesarstone; they declined to comment.

Caesarstone Technologies specializes in countertops for homes worldwide and specializes in quartz countertops.

The company opened its manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill on May 27, 2015, and was the first site located in the U.S.

The Bryan County Belfast Commerce Centre in Richmond Hill was selected as the Caesarstone plant location for numerous reasons, including the proximity to the Savannah port.

The companies has hundreds of employees at the Richmond Hill location.