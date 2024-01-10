RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — News 3 spoke with Richmond Hill mayor, Russ Carpenter, about the future of the city and his goal being to keep the small-town feel while also meeting the needs of newcomers and its current residents.

For the city, one way of accomplishing Mayor Carpenter’s goal is bringing a downtown space to the area, catering to small businesses.

“There are currently plans for a shopping area and senior apartments as a start,” Mayor Carpenter said. “There’s already a bank and a few businesses that are there and more coming. It’s definitely in the works and we’re just waiting to see the fruition of what we’ve been planning for a few years.”

City-wide growth, plus a project pushing its residents to shop locally, will eventually put Richmond Hill on the map.

President and CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, Summer Beal, told us they currently gain several monthly members.

“Obviously, Bryan County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the State of Georgia,” She said. “With that, that means lots of new businesses popping up everywhere. We’re seeing a ton of growth just with the chamber. We have between five to 10 members every single month.”

Beal said the chamber is currently preparing for a small business boom.

“We are preparing for it,” she continued. “We know that the small businesses are coming. They are popping up here, left and right. Also, up in north Bryan County as well. Our job is to really make sure that we’re behind them and making sure that we’re providing what they need.”

News 3 spoke to employees at GiGi’s Boutique about their thoughts on the downtown project and its possible impacts on smaller businesses in the city.

“We have people come in all the time and they will say, ‘We just didn’t want to go to Savannah,’ Jessica Shewmake. “They’re looking for something here local and so if we can provide that for them, I think it’s good for everybody. It’s good for all local businesses.”