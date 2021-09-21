Riceboro mayor dies of Covid complications

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Riceboro Mayor Joe Harris, 35, passed away Tuesday morning from complications from Covid 19.

According to Riceboro Mayor Pro Tem, Pearlie Axson, Harris passed away at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

Axson said Harris was hospitalized last week.

Harris had been mayor of Riceboro since January 2020 and was a school teacher at Lyman Hall Elementary in Hinesville.

Axson said the city council will meet to decide how to proceed and if a special election will be needed.