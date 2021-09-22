Ribbon cutting to mark reopening of Statesboro’s Rev. W.D. Kent Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The newly renovated Rev. W.D. Kent Park is reopening in Statesboro this Friday.

Officials from the city and Bulloch County will be hosting a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. to mark additions and improvements made to the park on West Grady Street.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be modest, with remarks from Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Chairman Roy Thompson.

The park will now offer the public a covered basketball pavilion and an uncovered half-court, along with a playground, picnic pavilions, grills, a walking trail, drinking fountain, security cameras and Wi-Fi access, officials say. The park also features a new parking lot, improved lighting and renovated restrooms.

The renovations are part of a larger $4.5 million city- and county-funded project to improve not only Rev. W.D. Kent Park. Luetta Moore Park, which reopened July 31 to the public, benefitted from the millions in funding as well.

Construction began at both parks in early March but officials say there were some delays due to supply chain disruption and heavy rainfall.