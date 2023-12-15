HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Revitalizing Hilton Head’s Main Street is music to the ears of the town and business owners. Just last week, the town finalized it’s purchase of the rest of the road.

Many people drive up and down Main Street going to work, school and church. However, hitting a pothole or driving on uneven roads is common in the area.

“You want the roadway in front of your home or in your community to be in a condition that you’re proud of,” said Shawn Colin, the Assistant Town Manager over Community Development. “And so I think that’s what the expectation is.”

In the past, the road was privately owned. Although though there were some efforts to repair it the road is still not up to par.

“Some measures taken to try to keep it improved. But honestly, it just fell into disrepair,” said Henry Criss, the Managing Partner at Fraum Center For Restorative Health. “And so, you know, it’s obviously gotten worse as the road has deteriorated. But this has been front and center on many of our minds for a long time.”

Starting in January, the town will start transforming Main Street. It’s something business owners and town officials have been lobbying to fix for some time now.

“Main Street gets a lot of traffic both from the merchants and from tourists and people that live here. So I think having the town take care of the road and keep it nice and pretty is going to be great,” said Ean Gardner, the General Manager at G-Free Spot Bakery.

“All the patients that we see here have to get here. And so being able to access it through Main Street is just vital,” Criss said. “I mean, you know, Main Street is the way in and out of our shopping complex here. So we’re glad to see those improvements.”

Filling in potholes and fixing roads that are damaged by tree roots are at the top of the list.

In addition, making the street safer, more bikeable and accessible is crucial.

The town can’t wait to make Hilton Head’s Main Street a staple.

“To have this under town ownership to transform it into a true Main Street. That’s such an important segment,” Colin said. “It’s a parallel route to Wilmington Parkway. It connects the school cluster with the hospital and all of the residential service and retail.”