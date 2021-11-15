Rev. Jessie Jackson and other civil rights leaders head to Brunswick for Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Reverend Jesse Jackson, along with the dozens of faith leaders in the Savannah Alliance of Pastors plan to visit Brunswick Monday to support the Arbery family during the continuing Ahmaud Abrery murder trial.

Three man are on trial for the murder of Arbery.

Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan face murder charges in the shooting death of the 25-year-old Black man.

Officials charged the men over two two months after the shooting when cellphone video of the encounter was released online.

Civil rights leaders, including Reverend Jackson, have concerns of racial injustice in the case.

Thursday an attorney representing Bryan told the judge they don’t want to see “any more black pastors” in the courtroom.

He later apologized for the statement.

Sunday Reverend Jackson appeared alongside local pastors at Saint Paul CME Church in Savannah.

Jackson spoke on issues like the criminal justice system, gerrymandering, voter suppression laws and violence in the community.

“It’s not just a matter of ethnicity, it’s ethics. Not black and white. It’s wrong and right,” said Jackson. “Suppose you had flipped the script, you had three black men kill a white kid in a neighborhood, 11 black jurors, black judge turning down seven white people trying to become a juror. These guys were sick and mean and should spend a lot of time behind bars thinking about it.”

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial continues Monday morning.