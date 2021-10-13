‘Reunited: We Are One SSU,’ Savannah State celebrates Homecoming week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Savannah State University (SSU) celebrates Homecoming 2021 with several events.

This year’s theme is “Reunited: We Are One SSU.”

Events for Homecoming 2021 include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and a Greek Step Show, and the Homecoming football game.

The SSU Tigers host the Clark Atlanta University Panthers in T. A. Wright Stadium Saturday with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff.

To see the full schedule of events, visit SavannahState.edu/homecoming.

SSU officials say masks are encouraged while inside campus facilities and COVID protocols are in place for all events.

SSU says the clear-bag policy will be in effect; only clear bags will be permitted inside of the stadium.

For additional information about game day tickets and tailgating, visit ssuathletics.com.