‘Reunited: We Are One SSU,’ Savannah State celebrates Homecoming week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Savannah State University (SSU) celebrates Homecoming 2021 with several events.

This year’s theme is “Reunited: We Are One SSU.”

Events for Homecoming 2021 include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and a Greek Step Show, and the Homecoming football game.

The SSU Tigers host the Clark Atlanta University Panthers in T. A. Wright Stadium Saturday with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff. 

To see the full schedule of events, visit SavannahState.edu/homecoming

SSU officials say masks are encouraged while inside campus facilities and COVID protocols are in place for all events. 

SSU says the clear-bag policy will be in effect; only clear bags will be permitted inside of the stadium. 

For additional information about game day tickets and tailgating, visit ssuathletics.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories