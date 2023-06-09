RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A Richmond Hill retired Army Command Sargeant is being honored as the 2023 Veteran of the Year by the Military Times.

Sgt. Major Lindsey Streeter has a long history of serving the country. He spent 31 years in the Army before he retired. Later, he would join Bank of America and then be appointed as Senior Vice President of Global Military Affairs where he helps veterans transition out of the military.

Streeter is also the Georgia Ambassador for the U.S. Army Reserve and runs his late wife’s nonprofit which provides healthcare screenings and education to communities in need.

Additionally, as a supporter of local sports, Sgt. Streeter purchased the Savannah Hurricanes basketball team in 2022, which hosts youth programs in the community.

The Military Times says Sgt. Streeter has been a career advocate for military families during and after service and his work in the military community has been crucial to the well-being of those families.

The awards ceremony will take place on July 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C.