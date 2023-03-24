SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Family, friends and representatives from Fort Stewart attended a birthday party for retired Lieutenant Colonel William Wheeler today.

He was also presented with the gold medal of appreciation from Chatham County leaders.

Wheeler says he is humbled by the attention and he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

He said, “I can’t tell you what something like this means to me, I get choked up. I’m just a small-town guy. In my day, only the richest of the people went to college.

Governor Brian Kemp also took time to honor Wheeler—he sent a letter wishing him a happy birthday and thanking him for his service.

Check out the pictures of the celebration below: