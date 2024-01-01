SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To avoid craving your favorite restaurant and walking into a closed building, here are the eateries open on New Year’s Day with their hours.
Restaurants open regular hours:
- Hitch, located at 300 Drayton St is confirmed to be open their regular hours 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday New Year’s Day.
- Common Restaurant, located at 118 E Broughton St, will be open from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday.
- 22 Square Restaurant & Bar, located at 14 Barnard St will be open their regular hours from lunch and dinner closing at 9:30 p.m.
- B. Matthew’s Eatery, located at 325 E Bay St will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- St. Neo’s Brasserie, located at 7 Drayton St will be extending its hours Monday closing at 9 p.m.
- Vic’s River Grill, located at 19 E River St, and Vic’s on the River, located at 26 E Bay St, will be open during normal hours.
- Sorry Charle’s Oyster Bar, located at 116 W Congress St, will be open normal hours from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. with happy hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Lady & Sons, located at 102 W Congress St, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, 254 E Perry St, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Madame Butterfly, located at 110 W Congress St, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. dinner.
- a.Lure, located at 309 W Congress St, will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Rhett, located at 412 Williamson St, will be open during normal hours for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Savannah Seafood Shack, located at 116 E Broughton St will be open normal hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Pirate’s House, located at 20 E Broad St will be open regular hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Restaurants with adjusted hours:
- The Grove Savannah, located at 301 W Congress St, will be open from 11 a.m. and will be closing early at 9:45 p.m.
- The Cotton Exchange Tavern, located at 201 E River St, will be open from 11 a.m. and closing early at 9 p.m.
- Huey’s, located at 115 E River St, will be adding an hour opening from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Restaurants confirmed to be closed:
- Alligator Soul
- Circe 1875
- 1540 Room
- Repeal 33