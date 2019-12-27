Residents to leave as renovation set for Savannah building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Residents of a high-rise apartment building in Savannah are being forced to move out after the building was sold.

Local news outlets report that Atlanta-based QR Capital bought the Chatham Apartments in October for $25.6 million.

Many current tenants of the 233-unit building receive federal subsidies to help pay the rent. Daniel Malino of QR Capital says managers and a national relocation company will help current tenants find new places to live.

Advocates fear the relocations will worsen the lack of affordable housing in downtown Savannah.

Malino says the building will be renovated starting in late 2020 or early 2021.