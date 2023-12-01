PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Excess ash, which those in a Port Wentworth neighborhood say is coming from a nearby paper mill, is causing problems.

One of the biggest ones, they say, is that it sullies their property and is nearly impossible to clean.

Plus, some are concerned it may be affecting the air they breathe.

One woman who spoke to News 3 who has chosen to remain anonymous has lived next to an International Paper Mill plant, also known as the Port Wentworth Mill, on Applebee Road for six years.

She says ash, which she and her neighbors say comes from the mill, is making houses and cars dirty.

“I mean it does get on the vehicles. I think it makes some of the houses dirtier as well. I think I noticed some of the houses in this neighborhood get dirtier quickly, and I know it’s harder to like pressure wash some of the stuff off the houses,” she says.

It makes things so dirty, she says, that it is nearly impossible to clean, telling News 3 she has to use bleach to get it off.

“It is harder to get off than regular dust,” she says, “We actually wash most of our cars by hand because taking it to a regular car wash just doesn’t do the job.”

A representative from the Port Wentworth Mill told News 3 in a statement, in part, they are operating within acceptable parameters:

“After hearing from two neighbors in early October, we reviewed our environmental monitoring systems which show we were and continue to be well within acceptable parameters.”

The resident told News 3 that health concerns have been raised among herself and her neighbors.

“If they can maybe get something better for filtering the air, so when it’s coming out it’s not throwing dust everywhere and it’s not- obviously, you don’t wanna be breathing that in too,” she says.

The Port Wentworth Mill representative says recent testing has proven the air at and around the mill is safe is breath:

“Recent third-party testing reveals we are operating within our applicable limits. We operate subject to state and federal regulations that are designed to safeguard air quality and the environment. However, we continue to be sensitive to opportunities to improve our operations.”

A representative from the regional Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) office also tells News 3 there are no known investigations at the mill:

“EPA Region 4 has no known investigations at the International Paper Port Wentworth Mill.”

Although there are no known health problems, some residents still are asking for solutions.

“I’d really like to them maybe up their environmental requirements, either filtering the smokestacks or dust or whatever it is that is coming off of it because I’m not sure if it’s coming from the stacks or if it’s coming from the big piles,” says the six-year resident.

The Port Wentworth Mill representative says:

“However, we continue to be sensitive to opportunities to improve our operations. We live and work in the area and have a vested interest in operating in an environmentally responsible manner.“