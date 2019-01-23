Residents of Skidaway Island hear pros and cons of incorporation Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The effort continues to make Skidaway island its own city.

The referendum was put on hold after an error was submitted into the paper work that would make homeowners on Skidaway Island exempt from property taxes.

The error was since corrected and residents were invited to The Landings by the Skidaway Island Republican Club to hear the pros and cons of making Skidaway Island its own city.

The charter could move to a full vote in March.

