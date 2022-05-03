CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in unincorporated Chatham County have the chance to learn about a new fire fee which has been a topic for several months.

Chatham County will host a virtual meeting via Zoom May 9 at 6 p.m. Beginning July 1, subscription rates and the billing process will change, the county said.

The county will explain the contract, its implementation, the proposed fee and the timeline for it at the meeting. Participants will be able to ask questions and make comments.

Viewers can also watch the meeting on the county’s Facebook page, Channel 16 online or on Comcast Channel 16.