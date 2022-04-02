SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now throughout the summer, locals can visit two of Savannah’s most popular museums for free.

Residents in the following six counties can take advantage of waived admission at the Jepson Center and Telfair Academy every Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 28: Beaufort, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Jasper and Liberty counties. Visitors will need to show their driver’s license or state ID.

The museums are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. And keep in mind — parking is free on Sundays in downtown Savannah.

Officials at Telfair Museums said they wanted to do something special to commemorate “The Art of William O. Golding: Hard Knocks, Hardships, and Lots of Experience.”

The exhibition, curated by Harry DeLorme, opened April 1 at the Jepson Center and is said to be the largest display ever presented of Golding’s work.

Golding, the African American son of a Reconstruction Georgia lawmaker, was tricked aboard a sailing vessel as a youth while playing on Savannah’s River Street in the 1880s. He spent nearly 50 years circling the globe on a variety of sailing and steam ships before returning to the U.S. Marine Hospital in Savannah, where he spent his final years illustrating his experiences from memory in fantastical, detailed scenes of the ports he claimed to have visited throughout his life, from China to the horn of South America. Telfair Museums

Ben Simons, Telfair’s executive director and CEO, says the free admission program also celebrates the community being back together.

“The conversation quickly evolved from, ‘How can we make this one amazing exhibition free?’ to ‘How can we broaden access for thousands of people to join us in enjoying art and history again in person?’” Simons stated. “It’s a huge personal priority of mine as director to expand accessibility for our community to all that Telfair offers, and a great testament to the passion of our board of directors, our funding partners, and our exceptional Telfair team. We’re just thrilled to be able to do this.

According to Telfair Museums, this will be its longest-running free admission program to date, made possible by the city of Savannah, the Georgia Council for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and other funding partners.

In addition to the Golding show, residents will have free access to more than a dozen exhibitions at the Jepson Center and Telfair Academy. Learn more at telfair.org.