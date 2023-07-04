RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – What residents in the Grove Park neighborhood say was once a beautiful pond, they say is now an eyesore and a safety hazard.

The pond, which residents say is so dirty the water is not visible, did not always look the way it does now.

“It was beautiful, clear water, there’s fish and turtles in there, herons. Deer would come down and drink from it every day. It was just serene,” says two-year Grove Park homeowner Russell Fox.

Residents say the retention pond began to deteriorate in August of 2022 and is now posing safety and environmental hazards.

“We’ve had a dog think it was solid ground and fall into it,” says fellow two-year Grove Park homeowner Kristen Pape, “Sitting out here, depending on when the wind blows, there is a rancid smell that comes from the pond.”

“I find beer cans, pop bottles, plastic bags,” she continues, “We found a dead fish in a neighbor’s yard, and more trash left along the shoreline.”

Grove Park residents now want the pond cleaned. The problem is that it is the property of another homeowner’s association (HOA), which owns the adjacent neighborhood, Turtle Hill.

“We contacted the president of our HOA who reached out to their HOA to see if they could fix it because no one wants to look at a dying pond,” says Fox.

Residents tell News 3 the response from Turtle Hill’s HOA was “disappointing.”

“They said that that pond has been there since 2002, it has never been treated, and will not be treated, and we do not have permission to treat it,” says Pape.

Grove Park homeowners are even offering their own solutions to Turtle Hill.

“We would gladly treat it. If they wanted to just deed it over to us, we’d take care of it,” says Pape.

News 3 has reached out to the Turtle Hill HOA are awaiting a response.