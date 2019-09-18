Residents get a final look at ‘Downtown Savannah 2033’ master plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents had a chance to weigh in on some big plans Tuesday night for Downtown Savannah.

City leaders held a meeting to discuss the “Downtown Savannah Master Plan for 2033” — a product of the Savannah Development and Renewal Authority.

The project is in recognition of Savannah’s upcoming 300 year anniversary as a city.

Consultants on the project say the vision is to improve downtown transportation, make recommendations for land use and more.

“This is a kind of first step in that approach looking not only downtown today but downtown where it’s going to be in the future to the east, to the west and to the south,” said urban planner Denis Grabowski.

Tuesday’s meeting was the last presentation to the community before consultants take the plan back to city council to ask for official adoption.