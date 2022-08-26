BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are a boater, kayaker, or just someone who loves the water, you have a chance to shape changes to the boat launches in Beaufort County. The county is asking for feedback on changes for its 26 boat landings.

A study was started in January on what amenities or features can be added to the current system.

Thirty-eight percent of Beaufort County is made up of water and officials say they want to make sure the people who use it and love it can have a say in what the launches look like.

“We are looking for better parking. We know that boats and boat trailers take up a lot of space,” said Chris Ophardt, Beaufort County Public Information Officer. We are looking to make sure the ramps are ADA compliant, especially for the fishing piers.”

If you would like to have your say in person, there is a public meeting at Beaufort County Council Chambers Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5 to7 p.m.

You can also fill out a survey online. The findings and comments will be presented to the council this winter.