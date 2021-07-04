Residents asked to keep 9-1-1 lines open for ‘true’ emergencies on July 4

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Fourth of July celebrations are usually accompanied by a fireworks display of some kind with shows sometimes lasting for hours and getting quite noisy.

With this in mind, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners has asked residents to keep the 9-1-1 line open for “true” emergencies on Independence Day.

“We ask the visitors and citizens in Chatham County to reserve 911 calls for true emergencies,”

Diane Pinckney said, Director of Chatham 9-1-1 Communications Services. Some “true” emergencies include if someone is injured by fireworks, if fireworks cause a fire or if someone is making homemade fireworks.

Residents wanting to report noise complaints and fireworks violations are asked to call 912-652-6500 instead of 9-1-1.

Georgia law allows residents to set off fireworks between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and 4. The pyrotechnics must end by 9 p.m. on every other day of the year.

Animal Services Director Dr. Jake Harper also asked residents to be mindful of neighborhood pets.

“Keep pets indoors as much as you can,” Harper said. “Reduce pet stress by playing music and make sure they are microchipped.”